Former Adjara Government Head Tornike Rizhvadze Expected to Return to Georgia, Says Ex-Maritime Agency Chief

27.10.2025
Former Adjara Government Head Tornike Rizhvadze Expected to Return to Georgia, Says Ex-Maritime Agency Chief
The former head of Georgia’s Maritime Transport Agency, Aleksi Akhvlediani, has told media that former Chairman of the Government of Adjara, Tornike Rizhvadze, is expected to return to Georgia in the near future.

Akhvlediani made the statement on October 27, shortly before the start of his court hearing.

“I stand by my position — I do not consider myself guilty. There are many nuances, which is why I don’t plead guilty. The court will determine everything,” Akhvlediani told reporters.

When asked whether Rizhvadze had been pressured to testify against former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Akhvlediani said he had no such information.

“At that time, there was no investigation underway, and as far as I know, even today there are no questions or investigations concerning Tornike. As far as I know, in the coming days, Tornike himself will make a statement and answer all your questions,” he said.

Responding to journalists’ questions about whether Rizhvadze plans to return to Georgia, Akhvlediani confirmed:
“Of course. He never intended to leave the country permanently — you know the reason why he left. According to the information I have, he will return soon and personally answer all the questions.”

Akhvlediani himself faces criminal charges under Article 238 of Georgia’s Criminal Code for negligent storage of a firearm resulting in serious consequences. If convicted, he could face up to three years in prison. He has been released on bail set at 30,000 GEL.

The case stems from a July 7 incident in Sagarejo, where Tornike Rizhvadze was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The firearm involved reportedly belonged to Akhvlediani. The investigation is ongoing under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, which concerns incitement to suicide.

