Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili Charged with Money Laundering

Former Prime Minister from the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Garibashvili, has been charged with money laundering but has not been detained, while Georgia already has more than 150 political prisoners, including individuals jailed for minor offenses such as possessing a medical mask or causing damages under 400 USD.

The Prosecutor’s Office has requested a bail of 1 million GEL, the surrender of his passport, and a ban on leaving the country.

The announcement was made today, October 24, by Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvaramidze during a briefing at the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Garibashvili allegedly declared illicit funds as “family gifts” in his annual property declarations, using this scheme to launder illegal income.

Details of the Case According to Prosecutor General’s Office:

“Garibashvili, who held the posts of Defense Minister and Prime Minister from 2019 to 2024, was prohibited from engaging in any entrepreneurial activity or receiving income outside of his official salary, under Georgia’s Law on Combating Corruption. Despite this, he allegedly conducted secret business activities during his tenure and received substantial illegal income. To launder these funds, Garibashvili reportedly falsified his property declarations, claiming large sums of money as annual gifts from family members. This scheme is said to have legitimized 830,000 GEL from his illegal business activities. Additionally, between 2023 and 2024, he allegedly purchased and registered two cars worth 463,630 GEL, and acquired 100% of a company valued at 210,000 GEL through a family member. A total of 3,670,172 GEL was invested into a family member’s registered company. A major portion of the illicit funds was reportedly converted into foreign currency, resulting in $6.5 million USD seized during a search of Garibashvili’s apartment on October 17, 2025″.

Garibashvili has been charged under Article 194, Part 3, Subparagraph “c” of the Georgian Criminal Code for illegal income legalization (money laundering) involving particularly large amounts. Prosecutor General Gvaramidze confirmed that Garibashvili fully admitted guilt in the presented charges. The investigation into this criminal case is ongoing.

Independent media have long been reporting on this trend of “family gifts” appearing in officials’ declarations