Tamar Lortkipanidze Charged with Violence, Police Vehicle Attack, Faces 4–7 Years in Prison

24.10.2025 •
Tamar Lortkipanidze, 48, who climbed onto a patrol car during the October 22 protest in Tbilisi, has been formally charged by the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office with violence and attacking a police vehicle.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs initially detained Lortkipanidze under Article 239 of the Criminal Code, which covers hooliganism.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, “The investigation determined that on the evening of October 22, 2025, near the Parliament of Georgia on Rustaveli Avenue, the accused struck a taxi driver in the face, causing injury. Additionally, during the protection of public order, the accused attacked a patrol vehicle, climbed onto its roof, and intentionally caused damage by kicking it. The actions of the accused resulted in damages totaling 3,300 GEL.”

Lortkipanidze has been charged under Article 126, Part 1 of the Criminal Code (violence causing physical pain to the victim) and Article 353¹, Part 1 (attacking a police vehicle in connection with a police officer’s official duties), which carry a potential prison sentence of four to seven years.

The Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it will request the Tbilisi City Court to impose pretrial detention as a preventive measure for the accused.

 

