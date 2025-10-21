14 Arrested in Past Two Days – One Detainee Sent for Compulsory Treatment at Mental Health and Drug Prevention Center

In the past two days, 14 people have been arrested under the new repressive laws enacted against the protest.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) on October 21, initials of 13 people detained over the past two days for “violating the rules of holding an assembly or demonstration” are: A.G., K.Ts., T.T., D.A., U.G., D.E., I.K., K.M., B.K., B.Q., N.B., S.J., and T.S.

Vazha Siradze, head of the Patrol Police Department, stated that one of the detainees has been transferred to the Center for Mental Health and Drug Prevention, where they will undergo compulsory treatment.

“For this reason, we are refraining from disclosing this person’s initials,” Siradze said.

He added that citizens gathering on Rustaveli Avenue, near the Parliament building, “despite their small number, are artificially blocking traffic lanes and obstructing the movement of vehicles. Some protesters also have their faces covered, which constitutes an administrative offense.”

According to the MIA, “over the past three days, 53 violations have been recorded during the rallies, with 42 individuals identified as offenders.” Some have already been detained, while administrative proceedings are underway for the others, whose cases will be reviewed in court in the coming days”.

On October 16, the Georgian Dream’s parliament tightened protest laws in an effort to end the daily demonstrations that began on November 28, 2024, after the party announced the postponement of Georgia’s EU bid.

Under the new regulations, face covering and blocking the road are no longer punishable by fines – they now result in immediate detention, while repeat participation can lead to criminal charges.

The amendments were rushed through and signed under an accelerated procedure.

Detentions are likely to continue as the protests do.