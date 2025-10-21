’I Can No Longer See with My Left Eye and Was Denied a Doctor’: 64-Year-Old Prisoner of Conscience Describes Prison Conditions in Letter

64-year-old Kote (Konstantine) Kokaia, arrested in connection with the October 4 events, has written a letter to his daughter from prison describing the conditions of his detention. According to him, he has lost vision in one eye, requires medical attention, but has not been taken to a doctor. The conditions he describes indicate serious violations of his rights.

Kokaia’s letter dated by October 21,2025:

“Nini, I’m not writing to worry you, but the truth and facts are as follows: I’ve been here for 10-11 days. I was registered to see a cardiologist but they didn’t take me. I was registered to see an eye doctor, but they didn’t take me. I can no longer see with my left eye.

I had a cold – they didn’t take me to a doctor.

They took away my glasses, saying metal frame is not allowed.

The doctor did not prescribe a diet for me – a man with 5 coronary artery bypasses and 4 stents. I have severe shortness of breath and insomnia.

The boys in the cell took care of me; I had fevers for 1–2 days. You have to beg for your blood pressure to be checked. The food is hell.

I’m also blocked from contacting anyone, no card (special bank card used for purchasing goods in prison), no phone call. There are restrictions on me. The boys are by my side like brothers, for which I am grateful. May they be happy and released soon. I will not go to the prison doctor.

Children: I miss you very much, I love you. Sending you kisses.

Write me a letter. Atuka, please behave well; you gave your word, and I believe you.”

Kote Kokaia is 64 years old. According to his defence lawyers, he has a heart stent and has lost vision in one eye while in prison. Before 2013, he worked at Tbilservice Group. After the change of government, he lost his job and has been unemployed. Since 2019, Konstantine has been battling various health conditions. He requires regular movement to maintain blood circulation, a proper diet, and multiple medications that need constant monitoring. He also needs regular medical visits to manage his health and adjust his treatment.

According to his lawyer, 64-year-old Kote Kokaia sustained the eye injury during the October 4 protest when he was struck by a police officer.

” Kote. He has lost vision in one eye. The injury occurred directly during the protest on October 4, in a situation where no activist would have hit him. He was near the presidential palace, trying to calm both protestors and representatives of the Special Tasks Department to prevent escalation. He wanted to help get people inside (the yard) out safely and even managed to guide some out. At that moment, he was first sprayed with pepper spray and then struck with a blunt object. Whether it was a gas canister or a baton, he can’t confirm because his vision was already affected, but he felt it was a solid object.

So far, we have no medical documentation regarding the vision loss because it is recent. I first visited him on October 9 or 10; at that time, his vision was impaired, but not to this extent. Now it has worsened, and he can’t even read what’s on paper, and I could barely see him properly today,” – said lawyer Giorgi Chkheidze on October 15 with Netgazeti.

The lawyer added that medical documentation regarding Kote Kokaia’s health, including the injuries to his eye, was submitted to the court when discussing preventive measures, but the judge did not take any of it into account.