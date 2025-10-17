Articles in English

Garibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze – Former Officials’ Homes Raided: Electronic Devices, Documents, and Large Sums of Cash Seized

17.10.2025
According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, searches were conducted at the homes of former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former Head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili, former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, and eight other individuals connected to them.

The announcement was made at a briefing by Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvaramidze.

“Within the framework of ongoing investigations into several criminal cases being conducted by the investigative unit of the Prosecutor General’s Office, as well as the Anti-Corruption and State Security Departments of the State Security Service, a large-scale operation took place today from 10:00 a.m. across the country, simultaneously at 22 locations.

As part of this joint operation, searches were carried out in the apartments, houses, and personal premises of former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, former Head of the State Security Service Grigol Liluashvili, former Prosecutor General Otar Partskhaladze, and eight other individuals connected to them. Various electronic devices, documents, and large amounts of cash were seized,” Gvaramidze stated.

He added that active investigative, procedural, and operational-search measures are ongoing in connection with the mentioned cases.

