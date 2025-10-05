Burchuladze Son Says Clashes at Presidential Palace May Have Been the Result of Betrayal, Not the Original Plan

Lekso Burchuladze, son of Paata Burchuladze, told TV Pirveli that he believes the plan was not to storm the Presidential Palace, but that there may have been another plan, possibly involving a peaceful entry – “they would have come over to our side”. He said he feels there was a betrayal from within and called on the organizers to reveal what the original plan was and who betrayed the protest.

“We probably realized that there was a possible betrayal when we started moving toward Atoneli. I was a bit behind and arrived relatively late, and when I later saw the footage of what happened, I understood that something wasn’t going according to the plan as it might have been laid out. Murtaz’s [Zodelava] words confirmed this – that there was a major betrayal from the inside. It’s possible that going to Atoneli was part of the plan, but what happened there, I’m sure no one can say it was part of the plan or a ‘Plan B.’ We simply cannot believe that. It was a betrayal. Something completely different was probably supposed to happen, and I also think that since Paata kept saying everything should be done peacefully, I can imagine that, frankly, if we had gone in that would be through the open-door option, there shouldn’t have been any clashes. I don’t know whether they were supposed to come over to our side from there or what the idea was exactly. […] As time passes, more questions arise than answers. I think the five people who were the organizers need to tell us what the plan was — everyone is interested. Even if just to know who the traitor was and what they did, so that in the future we don’t have to deal with that person again,” – said Lekso Burchuladze speaking to TV Pirveli.

Just before his arrest on Rustaveli Avenue, Murtaz Zodelava called on people telling them don’t talk or trust to people with big financial resources.

“We may have been less creative, less organized, but I’ll tell you straight – in a dictatorship, you won’t find a donor for your processes. You can’t organize seriously, because if a donor comes to you, it means you have to sell your homeland or your principles. No one will provide resources to help you organize better otherwise. This is a kind of ‘cheat sheet,’ advice for those who will continue the fight. This fight must continue. No one can defeat this nation, no one can break it. They may try to suppress us, to pressure us, but we will not be crushed. This nation showed that today, fantastically. I want to make sure I say this (before being arrested): organizing is difficult, even impossible, because this is a complete dictatorship. Don’t speak to people with (financial) resources – it’s pointless, don’t waste your time on that. Look for people like you, passionate people like yourself. That’s where you’ll find more benefit, more support, and the ability to keep secrets. That is extremely important. Trust those whose inner sense of trust you have. If something in you tells you not to trust someone – don’t trust them. In short, don’t give up. We acted with an honest heart. Personally, I won’t put my responsibility on anyone else – this was my personal rebellion. I do not regret it,” — said Murtaz Zodelava.

What Happened

Against the backdrop of more than 60 political prisoners and ongoing repression of independent media, civil society, and the opposition, Georgian Dream held local self-government elections on October 4, which were boycotted by most opposition parties.

At the same time, a large-scale rally took place in Tbilisi. Shortly after it began, Burchuladze and the organizing committee addressed the participants, declaring that – given the rigged 2024 elections and the Georgian Dream’s deviation from the Constitution, which they said endangered Georgia’s sovereignty – the Georgian people were taking power into their own hands and announcing the Declaration of the National Assembly.

Following the announcement, Murtaz Zodelava urged the men to follow him to “get the keys” to the Orbeliani Presidential Palace. Part of the crowd on Rustaveli Avenue then marched toward the palace and unsuccessfully attempted to seize it. Some protesters damaged the fence but were pushed back by special task forces using pepper spray, water cannons, and tear gas.