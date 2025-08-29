TV Imedi Publishes $3,230 PPE Purchase Records as ‘Evidence’ in ‘State Sabotage’ Allegations Against Georgian NGOs

After the Georgian court froze the bank accounts of seven Civil Society Organizations (CSO/NGO), the ruling party’s propaganda channel, TV Imedi, attempted to portray these organizations as engaged in “state sabotage.” The channel aired documents showing that the CSOs had purchased respirators, protective goggles and other protective items worth 8,700GEL [approximately $3,230].

In a press release, the Prosecutor’s Office explained that the asset freeze was imposed within the framework of an ongoing investigation concerning “acts of sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, assisting foreign organizations and entities under foreign control in hostile activities, and mobilizing funds for actions directed against Georgia’s constitutional order and the foundations of national security.”

As Political Law Specialist Vakhtang Menabde explained:

“This is not about the so-called foreign agents law, nor about grants, nor about FARA. These are articles on treason. The investigation is proceeding under at least three of the most severe criminal provisions. Do you know what that means? The penalties are as follows: 7–15 years, 15–20 years, 10–20 years, or even life imprisonment.”

The organizations themselves explained that they had bought protective equipment for journalists so they could safely cover the ongoing protests, which were marked by police brutality and violence.

Imedi broadcast procurement documents from five NGOs. According to the report’s author, Sofo Beridze, the documents were “exclusively obtained by Chronika.” The documents concerned purchases made by the Civil Society Foundation, the Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), Democracy Defenders, the Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI), ISFED, and the Social Justice Center.

According to Imedi, these six NGOs spent a total of about 8,700 GEL during the protests on masks, respirators, and other protective gear.

Examples from the documents published by TV Imedi

Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI):

Spent 3,200 GEL on protective goggles, waterproof jackets, respirators, and masks. The documents listed, for example:

12 masks – 100 GEL

5 sealed protective goggles – 74 GEL

12 thermal waterproof jackets – 1,440 GEL

4 thin black masks – 40 GEL

4 full masks with eye openings – 52 GEL

Social Justice Center:

Spent over 2,000 GEL. Purchases included:

35 bandages – 18.55 GEL

35 bottles of medical alcohol – 94.50 GEL

35 adhesive plasters – 12.95 GEL

100 masks – 224 GEL

22 respirators – 254.10 GEL

15 respirators – 109.50 GEL

2 black aerosols – 22.80 GEL

10 protective caps – 149 GEL

4 protective goggles – 58.40 GEL

16 transparent goggles – 246.40 GEL

35 pepper sprays – 875 GEL

IDFI:

The total amount spent was not specified, but documents showed the purchase of 10 protective masks in two batches of 5, costing 339.40 GEL each.

ISFED:

On May 1, 2024, purchased 18 respirators and 20 protective goggles for just over 1,200 GEL.

Civil Society Foundation and Defenders of Democracy:

Imedi reported that the Foundation spent over 1,200 GEL on protective items for rallies, while Defenders of Democracy spent about 500 GEL on masks.

However, viewers only saw selected portions of the documents during the broadcast. Later, Imedi posted photos of the documents on its Facebook page, but due to poor quality, most were illegible.

NGO responses

Representatives of several organizations stressed that the equipment had been bought for their own staff, who were either participating in or documenting the protests.

Keti Khutsishvili, head of the Civil Society Foundation, responded:

“No, we never supplied protests. I can say confidently that we did purchase protective gear for journalists covering the demonstrations — masks and helmets — so they could work safely. We had every right to do so, especially since journalists were being attacked not only by police but also by individual violent groups.”

Lawyer Lina Gvinianidze also reacted, noting that the items listed by Imedi had been bought for staff safety:

“Most purchases were small — 20 to 30 units. That matches the number of employees who were on the ground documenting severe human rights violations under dangerous conditions. According to Imedi’s own exclusive materials, some organizations spent no more than 500 GEL. Altogether, the five NGOs spent less than 7,000 GEL — even by the propaganda channel’s own numbers.”

Lawyer Giorgi Mshvenieradze mocked the claims on Facebook:

“According to the invoices published by the Russian propaganda channel Imedi, Defenders of Democracy allegedly bought 118 respirators (masks) during the protests. Quite the survival story for the ruling party! If we had bought 50 more, they’d have declared us terrorists.”

Court ruling

On August 27, the Tbilisi City Court granted a Prosecutor’s Office request to freeze the bank accounts of seven NGOs: Civil Society Foundation, ISFED, IDFI, Defenders of Democracy, Georgian Democracy Initiative, Sapari, and the Social Justice Center.

The Prosecutor’s Office claimed that during the spring protests, these organizations had purchased gas masks, goggles, face coverings, pepper spray, and other gear for protest participants, and had also helped pay fines for detained protesters and supported their families. The case was opened following a request from Vato Shakarashvili’s movement “United Neutral Georgia.”

Earlier, in March, under the same “sabotage” investigation, prosecutors also froze the accounts of several other funds, including the Nanuka Zhorzholiani Foundation, Prospheryti, Fund for Each Other 24/7, Shame Movement, and Human Rights House Tbilisi.