Ad Black Sea დასრულდა | გაიცანით გამარჯვებულები

ბათუმში რეკლამის ორდღიანი ფესტივალი Ad Black Sea დასრულდა. 17 სექტემბერს, ღამით ბათუმის შერატონში გაიმართა დაჯილდოების ცერემონია, სადაც სხვადასხვა კატერგორიებში გამოვლინდნენ გამარჯვებულები.

საუკეთესო სარეკლამო კამპანიაში პრიზები ამგვარად განაწილდა:

კონკურსის საუკეთესოს ტიტული მოიპოვა სააგენტო Windfor’s-მა კამპანიით “დამოკიდებლობა ჩვენია”.

ოქროს და ვერცხლის პრიზიორი კამპანია გახდა “ქალები ბაზრდიდან”. ხელნაკეთი აქსესუარებისა და ჩანთების ბრენდ “კოსმოს”-სთვის შექმნილი კამპანიისთვის Holy Motors-დააჯილდოეს.

“მსოფლიოს ირგვლივ წელის ჩანთები მაღალი მოდის სიმბოლოდ იქცა, თუმცა საქართველოში ის ბაზარში მომუშავე ქალებთან ასოცირდება”

კამპანიის ფარგლებში კომპანიებმა მოიწვიეს ქალები ბაზრიდან და აქციეს სარეკლამო კამპანიის სახედ.

ამავე კატეგორიაში ბრინჯაოს პრიზიორები გახდნენ:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Single Channel Campaigns

ამ კამპანიის ფარგლებში, ცნობილი უკრაინული რძის პროდუქტების ბრენდმა Galychyna-მ სახელი უკრაინის მიატეცებული ტერიტორიების დასახელებებით შეიცვალა და იქცა “პირველ რძედ მსოფლიოში, რომელმაც ხალხი აატირა”

ასევე:

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Integrated Advertising Campaigns

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – PR Campaigns

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity

B – ბრენდული კონტენტი და ვიზუალური ამბის თხროვა

Shortlist:

Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Live Broadcast/Live Streaming

C – დიზაინი და ბრენდინგი

ოქრო:

Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Data Visualisation

ვერცხლი:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity

Thirst for jazz – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging

The Glow of Audi RS e-tron GT – NRG Brands (Bulgaria) – Spatial: Installations / Sets & Stages

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Transformation

ბრინჯაო:

New identity for Abay Opera and Ballet Theatre – Seed (Kazakhstan) – Corporate & Brand Identity

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Corporate & Brand Identity

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Promotional Item Design & DM-Materials / Original Business Gifts

Happy Father’s Day – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Posters

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Packaging

მოკლე სია:

Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity

COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Illustration & Photography

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Illustration & Photography

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Typography

COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Packaging

Father’s legacy – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging

Balanced Flavour – Doping Creative Agency (Armenia) – Packaging

Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Spacial: Exhibitions/Expo/Trade Shows

D – დიჯითალი და მობილური

ოქრო:

Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – User Participation

ვერცხლი:

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity

Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Promotional Websites

ბრინჯაო:

All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) -Social Advertising and Charity

Shortlist:

Georgia By Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Consumer Services & B2B

Taras Shevchenko’s voice re-construction – Tabasco (Ukraine) – Innovation in Digital & Mobile

E – დიჯითალი და მობაილ კრაფტი

მოკლე სია:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Typography

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Use of Technology

Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Use of Data

F – ფილმი

ვერცხლი:

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Social Advertising and Charity

TEAM GEORGIA – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

ბრინჯაო:

Everyone’s watching. love movie – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Consumer Services & B2B

Proud TV Rainbow – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Tactical

მოკლე სია:

SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

Holy Motors – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Self Promotion

LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – TV & Cinema

G – ფილმ კრაფტი

საუკეთესო:

TEAM GEORGIA – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Cinematography

ვერცხლი:

Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia) – Animation

Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction

ბრინჯაო:

Everyone’s watching. Series – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Script

Inner Child – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Use of Music

SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction

მოკლე სია:

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Direction

LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – Script

Nugo 2.0 – GARNAMATAC (Georgia) – Animation

Champion Wine – Hans & Gruber (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction

H – მედია

Gold:

Terms and Conditions – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Direct

Silver:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Retail

Bronze:

Orange Jersey – Endorphin (Azerbaijan) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions

Twisted Flags – Inna Tabachenko (Ukraine) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions

Shortlist:

Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Use of TV & Other Screens, Radio & Audio Platforms

#unseetheprejudice – proof. (Bulgaria) – Use of Influencers

I – სახლს მიღმა

ვერცხლი:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – FMCG

მოკლე სია:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Travel, Leisure, Entertainment, HORECA

My Name is Enough – Doping Creative (Armenia) – Social Advertising and Charity

J – ბეჭდური და საგამომცემლო

ვერცხლი:

Women From The Bazaar – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Magazines / Newspapers

ბრინჯაო:

Georgia by Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Craft: Art Direction

მოკლე სია:

Little Ninja Rules – Windsor’s (Georgia) – Craft: Illustration

K – კრეატიული ეფექტურობა

ოქრო:

#soundoff – proof. (Bulgaria) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

ვერცხლი:

LASKA UPCYCLE MERCH – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

ბრინჯაო:

Maxx Power – World Records – Mozaika (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness

All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

Easter Gif Attack – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

მოკლე სია:

Corona VS Zoommer Girl – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness