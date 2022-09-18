ნეტგაზეთი • RU
Ad Black Sea დასრულდა | გაიცანით გამარჯვებულები

ბათუმში რეკლამის ორდღიანი ფესტივალი Ad Black Sea დასრულდა. 17 სექტემბერს, ღამით ბათუმის შერატონში გაიმართა დაჯილდოების ცერემონია, სადაც სხვადასხვა კატერგორიებში გამოვლინდნენ გამარჯვებულები.

საუკეთესო სარეკლამო კამპანიაში პრიზები ამგვარად განაწილდა:

  • კონკურსის საუკეთესოს ტიტული მოიპოვა სააგენტო Windfor’s-მა კამპანიით “დამოკიდებლობა ჩვენია”.

  • ოქროს და ვერცხლის პრიზიორი კამპანია გახდა “ქალები ბაზრდიდან”. ხელნაკეთი აქსესუარებისა და ჩანთების ბრენდ “კოსმოს”-სთვის შექმნილი კამპანიისთვის Holy Motors-დააჯილდოეს.

“მსოფლიოს ირგვლივ წელის ჩანთები მაღალი მოდის სიმბოლოდ იქცა, თუმცა საქართველოში ის ბაზარში მომუშავე ქალებთან ასოცირდება”

კამპანიის ფარგლებში კომპანიებმა მოიწვიეს ქალები ბაზრიდან და აქციეს სარეკლამო კამპანიის სახედ.

ფოტო: Cosmo-ს ფეისბუქის გვერდიდან

  • ამავე კატეგორიაში ბრინჯაოს პრიზიორები გახდნენ:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Single Channel Campaigns

ამ კამპანიის ფარგლებში, ცნობილი უკრაინული რძის პროდუქტების ბრენდმა Galychyna-მ სახელი უკრაინის მიატეცებული ტერიტორიების დასახელებებით შეიცვალა და იქცა “პირველ რძედ მსოფლიოში, რომელმაც ხალხი აატირა”

WE INSTEAD OF US

ასევე:

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Integrated Advertising Campaigns

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – PR Campaigns

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity

  • B – ბრენდული კონტენტი და ვიზუალური ამბის თხროვა

Shortlist:

Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Live Broadcast/Live Streaming

 

  • C – დიზაინი და ბრენდინგი

ოქრო:

Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Data Visualisation

ვერცხლი:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity

Thirst for jazz – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging

The Glow of Audi RS e-tron GT – NRG Brands (Bulgaria) – Spatial: Installations / Sets & Stages

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Transformation

ბრინჯაო:

New identity for Abay Opera and Ballet Theatre – Seed (Kazakhstan) – Corporate & Brand Identity

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Corporate & Brand Identity

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Promotional Item Design & DM-Materials / Original Business Gifts

Happy Father’s Day – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Posters

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Packaging

მოკლე სია:

Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity

COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Illustration & Photography

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Illustration & Photography

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Typography

COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Packaging

Father’s legacy – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging

Balanced Flavour – Doping Creative Agency (Armenia) – Packaging

Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Spacial: Exhibitions/Expo/Trade Shows

 

  • D – დიჯითალი და მობილური

ოქრო:

Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – User Participation

ვერცხლი:

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity

Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Promotional Websites

ბრინჯაო:

All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) -Social Advertising and Charity

Shortlist:

Georgia By Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Consumer Services & B2B

Taras Shevchenko’s voice re-construction – Tabasco (Ukraine) – Innovation in Digital & Mobile

 

  • E – დიჯითალი და მობაილ კრაფტი

მოკლე სია:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Typography

Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Use of Technology

Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Use of Data

 

  • F – ფილმი

ვერცხლი:

Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Social Advertising and Charity

TEAM GEORGIA  – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

ბრინჯაო:

Everyone’s watching. love movie – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Consumer Services & B2B

Proud TV Rainbow – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Tactical

მოკლე სია:

SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image

Holy Motors – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Self Promotion

LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – TV & Cinema

 

  • G – ფილმ კრაფტი

საუკეთესო:

TEAM GEORGIA  – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Cinematography

ვერცხლი:

Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia) – Animation

Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia)  – Production Design / Art Direction

ბრინჯაო:

Everyone’s watching. Series – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Script

Inner Child – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Use of Music

SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction

მოკლე სია:

I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Direction

LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – Script

Nugo 2.0 – GARNAMATAC (Georgia) – Animation

Champion Wine – Hans & Gruber (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction

 

  • H – მედია

Gold:

Terms and Conditions – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Direct

Silver:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Retail

Bronze:

Orange Jersey – Endorphin (Azerbaijan) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions

Twisted Flags – Inna Tabachenko (Ukraine) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions

Shortlist:

Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Use of TV & Other Screens, Radio & Audio Platforms

#unseetheprejudice – proof. (Bulgaria) – Use of Influencers 

 

  • I – სახლს მიღმა

ვერცხლი:

WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – FMCG

მოკლე სია:

Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Travel, Leisure, Entertainment, HORECA

My Name is Enough – Doping Creative (Armenia) – Social Advertising and Charity

 

  • J – ბეჭდური და საგამომცემლო

ვერცხლი:

Women From The Bazaar – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Magazines / Newspapers

ბრინჯაო:

Georgia by Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Craft: Art Direction

მოკლე სია:

Little Ninja Rules – Windsor’s (Georgia) – Craft: Illustration

 

  • K – კრეატიული ეფექტურობა

ოქრო:

#soundoff – proof. (Bulgaria) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

ვერცხლი:

LASKA UPCYCLE MERCH – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

ბრინჯაო:

Maxx Power – World Records – Mozaika (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness

All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

Easter Gif Attack – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social

მოკლე სია:

Corona VS Zoommer Girl – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness

 

