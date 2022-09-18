Ad Black Sea დასრულდა | გაიცანით გამარჯვებულები

ბათუმში რეკლამის ორდღიანი ფესტივალი Ad Black Sea დასრულდა. 17 სექტემბერს, ღამით ბათუმის შერატონში გაიმართა დაჯილდოების ცერემონია, სადაც სხვადასხვა კატერგორიებში გამოვლინდნენ გამარჯვებულები.
საუკეთესო სარეკლამო კამპანიაში პრიზები ამგვარად განაწილდა:
- კონკურსის საუკეთესოს ტიტული მოიპოვა სააგენტო Windfor’s-მა კამპანიით “დამოკიდებლობა ჩვენია”.
- ოქროს და ვერცხლის პრიზიორი კამპანია გახდა “ქალები ბაზრდიდან”. ხელნაკეთი აქსესუარებისა და ჩანთების ბრენდ “კოსმოს”-სთვის შექმნილი კამპანიისთვის Holy Motors-დააჯილდოეს.
“მსოფლიოს ირგვლივ წელის ჩანთები მაღალი მოდის სიმბოლოდ იქცა, თუმცა საქართველოში ის ბაზარში მომუშავე ქალებთან ასოცირდება”
კამპანიის ფარგლებში კომპანიებმა მოიწვიეს ქალები ბაზრიდან და აქციეს სარეკლამო კამპანიის სახედ.
- ამავე კატეგორიაში ბრინჯაოს პრიზიორები გახდნენ:
WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Single Channel Campaigns
ამ კამპანიის ფარგლებში, ცნობილი უკრაინული რძის პროდუქტების ბრენდმა Galychyna-მ სახელი უკრაინის მიატეცებული ტერიტორიების დასახელებებით შეიცვალა და იქცა “პირველ რძედ მსოფლიოში, რომელმაც ხალხი აატირა”
ასევე:
Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Integrated Advertising Campaigns
Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – PR Campaigns
Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity
- B – ბრენდული კონტენტი და ვიზუალური ამბის თხროვა
Shortlist:
Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Live Broadcast/Live Streaming
- C – დიზაინი და ბრენდინგი
ოქრო:
Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Data Visualisation
ვერცხლი:
Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity
Thirst for jazz – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging
The Glow of Audi RS e-tron GT – NRG Brands (Bulgaria) – Spatial: Installations / Sets & Stages
Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Transformation
ბრინჯაო:
New identity for Abay Opera and Ballet Theatre – Seed (Kazakhstan) – Corporate & Brand Identity
I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Corporate & Brand Identity
Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Promotional Item Design & DM-Materials / Original Business Gifts
Happy Father’s Day – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Posters
WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Packaging
მოკლე სია:
Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Corporate & Brand Identity
COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Illustration & Photography
I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Illustration & Photography
I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Typography
COLLECT YOUR OWN MUSIC BAND – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Packaging
Father’s legacy – BBDO Ukraine (Ukraine) – Packaging
Balanced Flavour – Doping Creative Agency (Armenia) – Packaging
Sounds of the City – SHYPOTA DESIGN STUDIO (Ukraine) – Spacial: Exhibitions/Expo/Trade Shows
- D – დიჯითალი და მობილური
ოქრო:
Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – User Participation
ვერცხლი:
Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Social Advertising and Charity
Independence Is Ours – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Promotional Websites
ბრინჯაო:
All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) -Social Advertising and Charity
Shortlist:
Georgia By Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Consumer Services & B2B
Taras Shevchenko’s voice re-construction – Tabasco (Ukraine) – Innovation in Digital & Mobile
- E – დიჯითალი და მობაილ კრაფტი
მოკლე სია:
Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Typography
Russia For Sale – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Use of Technology
Domestic violence statistics. Now you see – FCB Artgroup Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Use of Data
- F – ფილმი
ვერცხლი:
Laska Upcycle Merch – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Social Advertising and Charity
TEAM GEORGIA – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image
ბრინჯაო:
Everyone’s watching. love movie – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Consumer Services & B2B
Proud TV Rainbow – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Tactical
მოკლე სია:
SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) / Corporate Image
Holy Motors – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Self Promotion
LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – TV & Cinema
- G – ფილმ კრაფტი
საუკეთესო:
TEAM GEORGIA – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Cinematography
ვერცხლი:
Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia) – Animation
Since 1805 With Love – Redberry (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction
ბრინჯაო:
Everyone’s watching. Series – GForce Grey (Kazakhstan) – Script
Inner Child – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Use of Music
SUPERHEROES – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction
მოკლე სია:
I am Georgia – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Direction
LOVE UA Dad – SHOTS (Ukraine) – Script
Nugo 2.0 – GARNAMATAC (Georgia) – Animation
Champion Wine – Hans & Gruber (Georgia) – Production Design / Art Direction
- H – მედია
Gold:
Terms and Conditions – JWT Metro (Georgia) – Direct
Silver:
WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Retail
Bronze:
Orange Jersey – Endorphin (Azerbaijan) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions
Twisted Flags – Inna Tabachenko (Ukraine) – Use of Special Events, Stunts, Sponsorship, Promotions
Shortlist:
Full Picture – Windfor’s (Georgia) – Use of TV & Other Screens, Radio & Audio Platforms
#unseetheprejudice – proof. (Bulgaria) – Use of Influencers
- I – სახლს მიღმა
ვერცხლი:
WE INSTEAD OF US – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – FMCG
მოკლე სია:
Khortytsia – the island of a mystery – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Travel, Leisure, Entertainment, HORECA
My Name is Enough – Doping Creative (Armenia) – Social Advertising and Charity
- J – ბეჭდური და საგამომცემლო
ვერცხლი:
Women From The Bazaar – Holy Motors (Georgia) – Magazines / Newspapers
ბრინჯაო:
Georgia by Post – Redberry (Georgia) – Craft: Art Direction
მოკლე სია:
Little Ninja Rules – Windsor’s (Georgia) – Craft: Illustration
- K – კრეატიული ეფექტურობა
ოქრო:
#soundoff – proof. (Bulgaria) – Creative Effectiveness – Social
ვერცხლი:
LASKA UPCYCLE MERCH – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social
ბრინჯაო:
Maxx Power – World Records – Mozaika (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness
All around the (Russian) World – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social
Easter Gif Attack – Bickerstaff (Ukraine) – Creative Effectiveness – Social
მოკლე სია:
Corona VS Zoommer Girl – Leavingstone (Georgia) – Creative Effectiveness