Individual U.S.-Based Crowdfunding Donation Prompts Regulator to Open Case Against Kavkasia TV

Georgian National Communications Commission has launched administrative proceedings against TV company Kavkasia TV over a donation received from the United States.

The information was made public by Nino Jangirashvili, director of Kavkasia TV, who published the letter received from the Georgian National Communications Commission. The Commission has requested a written explanation from the broadcaster within three working days.

“As you know, Kavkasia openly asks for donations — our bank account is publicly available. Completely unknown individuals donate money to us, which especially moves me. We’re talking about amounts that Imedi’s propagandists would spend on a single lunch. Apparently, the regulator discovered that one of our donors is from the United States. I truly don’t know who this dear person is. They have a Georgian first and last name. Maybe they even hold dual citizenship. I don’t know where I’m supposed to investigate this. And what exactly am I supposed to answer them? What service did I provide to the donor? What invoice did I send? Or how did we spend the money? We probably paid the electricity bill or salaries. What else would we have done with it? They simply want to exhaust us, to intimidate us so that we grow tired of living like this and leave. You won’t live to see that,” Jangirashvili wrote on social media.

Nino Jngirashvili also shared the official letter received from the Communications Commission: