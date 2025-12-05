“No gas should ever be mixed into a water cannon. Any solvent is neurotoxic, regardless of what it dissolves, and it can affect the central nervous system. Mixing a solvent with a water jet creates a perilous precedent,” says narcologist Zurab Sikhuralidze. We spoke with him about the chemical substances mentioned in the BBC investigative film “When Water Burns.”

According to evidence obtained by the BBC, last year, the government of Georgia’s Dream may have used a World War I-era chemical weapon against anti-government protesters — bromobenzyl cyanide, also known as Camite.

What happens when bromobenzyl cyanide enters the human body? Batumelebi interviewed Zurab Sikhuralidze, who is also one of the leaders of the “Federalists.”

Mr. Sikhuralidze, what effects do the chemical substances mentioned in the BBC investigation, including camite, have on the human body?

Several substances are discussed in the BBC investigation, so it would not be accurate to focus solely on camite. Trichloroethylene (TCE) is also mentioned, and it is a highly toxic substance. Therefore, we must consider the combination of these two chemicals and their use in a water cannon, which significantly exacerbates the situation.

The main problem is that detecting these substances in the human body a year later is nearly impossible. We need official information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs on the specific substances used.

Do these chemicals leave no trace in the human body? Is it impossible to detect them?

Camite is a short-acting substance, but mixing it into a water cannon creates a serious problem. Bromobenzyl cyanide is a toxic agent that breaks down cellular components; it acts at the cellular level and temporarily blocks respiration, causing hypoxic stress. It is rapidly absorbed into the body through the skin, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. With a powerful water jet and heavy exposure, it penetrates the body even more easily, amplifying its toxicity.

However, this is not classic cyanide. It is a type of tear gas and is significantly less toxic than true cyanide.

As for trichloroethylene, it is a potent neurotoxin that is readily absorbed through the skin and by inhalation, causing long-term damage to the body. This solvent severely harms the liver and kidneys.

Under the codes cited in the BBC film, there could also be many other substances — for example, chemicals used in vineyard spraying.

If trichloroethylene was used, it may still be detectable a year later, for instance, in deep soil layers or in water. This would require extremely meticulous chemical and toxicological analysis.

Detecting traces of these substances in the human body also would require extensive chemical and toxicological testing. It’s also important to consider how these substances mix in the water jet, as the resulting combinations can produce even more toxic effects. The high pressure of the water significantly intensifies the impact, allowing the toxins to penetrate deep into the eyes and mucous membranes. This can lead to mass intoxication, which is precisely what we witnessed during those events.

People struggled to breathe for several days and experienced nausea, panic attacks, and severe breathing difficulties.

Detecting camite in the body is practically impossible after 2 or 3 days, whereas trichloroethylene is more likely to be detected. High levels of toxic exposure from these substances used together could lead to severe and long-term mental health effects, as well as specific physical changes and complications — effects that may not manifest right away but could emerge years later as chronic illnesses.

No gas should ever be mixed into a water cannon. This is unimaginable.

The Dream government has confirmed that they used a solvent. But what was the solvent used for? A solvent is intended to dissolve substances.

What does this confirm for you?

The use of a solvent is already a significant concern — any solvent is neurotoxic. Regardless of what is being dissolved, it affects the central nervous system. When a solvent is added to a water jet, it sets a dangerously concerning precedent.

At the “Federalists,” we are collecting testimonies from individuals who attended the demonstrations and hearing severe accounts. Those who reach out to us confirm that they continue to experience specific symptoms long-term, which is even more alarming. This suggests that a chemical weapon was used.

According to relevant conventions, such agents should only have short-term effects and should not cause long-term issues under any circumstances. However, we are now discussing effects that persist a year later — individuals are experiencing headaches, panic attacks, and breathing difficulties.

In the medium term — over a matter of weeks — the following symptoms may arise: toxic bronchitis, pneumonia, and erosion of the mucous membranes. People report unexplained nosebleeds, increased irritability of the nervous system, sleep disorders, and, in the long term — months and years later — these symptoms can develop into significant psychological conditions such as PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), panic attacks, anxiety disorders, prolonged insomnia, and cognitive deficits.

Neurological changes may also be detected. In the case of trichloroethylene, symptoms like neuropathies, numbness, tingling, chronic dizziness, and fatigue may be strongly associated with its use.

Could these symptoms lead to even more severe and chronic illnesses?

In the case of trichloroethylene, this could involve kidney and liver damage—functional impairments—as well as a reduction in lung function, leading to obstructive processes.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should undergo regular preventive medical examinations, particularly those who believe they were heavily exposed. At a minimum, individuals should have their health checked by a family doctor to establish a clear clinical picture and implement prevention strategies to stop chronic diseases from developing. That is my most important piece of advice.

What should people pay attention to ensure that evidence is not lost?

It’s crucial to conduct detailed interviews and examinations of a large number of individuals. The BBC is highly competent, and I believe they would not have proceeded without sufficient evidence. Additionally, the film features qualified experts and toxicologists.

The population living along Rustaveli Avenue is significant. We have received many accounts from residents reporting headaches and other symptoms. Some have even relocated due to their unbearable living conditions. A close acquaintance of mine who lived near parliament moved to the Saburtalo district.

I witnessed the events of April 9. It is noteworthy that when flowers were later collected on the anniversary, they contained residues of toxic substances. There is even a term for this — “those poisoned on April 9.” At the time, it was never fully determined what exactly was used. I remember that studies were conducted afterward, ultimately concluding that extremely heavy gases had been deployed.