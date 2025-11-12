Criminal Case Launched Against Former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia Over “Gavrilov’s Night” and Chorchana Checkpoint Incidents

Criminal prosecution has been initiated against former Prime Minister and opposition For Georgia party leader Giorgi Gakharia in connection with the June 20, 2019 events and the Chorchana checkpoint case.

The announcement was made on November 12, by the Prosecutor General, Giorgi Gvaramidze, at a press briefing.

Gakharia is charged with organizing the intentional infliction of severe bodily harm on more than two individuals during the protest rally held near the Parliament building on June 20–21, 2019, as well as with exceeding official authority while holding a state political office.

“The public is reminded that, on 7 May 2024, the European Court of Human Rights rendered a judgment in the so-called June 20 case, finding a procedural violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights in connection with the events of June 20–21, 2019, in front of the Parliament Building in Tbilisi. The Court ordered the State to undertake specific investigative measures and recommended that the actions of those responsible for the planning and execution of the operation be properly assessed. Accordingly, numerous investigative actions were carried out, including investigative experiments involving victims, additional witness interviews involving hundreds of persons, and over one hundred forensic examinations. As a result of the investigative measures conducted, the criminal responsibility of a specific individual — Giorgi Gakharia — was established, as detailed below:

On the evening of June 20, 2019, a peaceful demonstration on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi escalated into violent acts. A portion of the demonstrators attempted to forcibly enter the Parliament Building, attacking police officers positioned in front of it, using various objects to inflict harm and to damage and destroy police equipment. In this context, then–Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia, disregarding established procedures and the requirements of the law, instructed officers of the Special Tasks Department to use special means simultaneously and collectively, without prior warning and without allowing peaceful demonstrators to leave the area. Through this unlawful order, he organized the intentional infliction of bodily injuries upon citizens. As a result of the combined use of special means, including rubber bullets, dozens of citizens sustained injuries of varying severity; two individuals lost an eye, and five others suffered serious bodily harm,” Giorgi Gvaramidze stated.

Regarding the second episode of the charges, Gvaramidze said that the investigation determined that on August 24, 2019, then-Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia — who also served as Secretary and permanent member of the National Security Council — unilaterally decided to establish an additional police checkpoint near the village of Chorchana, along the occupation line. According to Gvaramidze, this decision was made in violation of the Council’s authority, without consulting the Prime Minister, without coordination with the State Security Service, and without informing the EU Monitoring Mission.

“This decision and related actions, taken on Giorgi Gakharia’s initiative and with his participation, were widely publicized in the media. As anticipated, representatives of the occupation regime used these actions as a pretext for operations against Georgia’s territorial integrity. Specifically, on 5 September 2019, illegal armed formations of the de facto regime in Tskhinvali occupied high ground located on Georgia’s government-controlled territory. As a result, approximately 100 hectares of forest land came under the control of the occupation forces. Unlawful activities occurred in the area, including the movement of heavy military equipment toward populated areas, creating a real threat of armed conflict between the sides. Additionally, residential houses belonging to residents of the villages of Kobi and Tsneli in Khashuri Municipality fell within the occupied zone. By these actions, Giorgi Gakharia intentionally exceeded his official authority, causing a substantial violation of the lawful interests of society and the State,” Gvaramidze said.

Giorgi Gakharia has been charged under Article 25 in conjunction with Article 117 §3(l) of the Criminal Code of Georgia – organization of intentional infliction of serious bodily harm upon two or more persons; and Article 333 §2 – abuse of official authority by a person holding a state political office ؙ— the offenses punishable by up to 13 years of imprisonment.

The Prosecution Service will apply to the Tbilisi City Court within the statutory period, requesting that pre-trial detention be imposed as a preventive measure against the defendant.

Gakharia is currently not in Georgia; he left the country several months ago and has since obtained a residence permit in Germany.

Giorgi Gakharia’s party, For Georgia, recently ended its boycott of the October 26, 2024 elections and took up its seats in the Parliament and the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara, while all other opposition parties had their mandates revoked. The For Georgia party also did not join the boycott of the October 4, 2025 local self-government elections.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the investigation is ongoing.