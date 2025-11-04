Articles in English

Georgian Dream’s Foreign Ministry Questions Objectivity of European Commission Enlargement Report

04.11.2025 •
Georgian Dream’s Foreign Ministry Questions Objectivity of European Commission Enlargement Report
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთის დამფუძნებელი და დირექტორი მზია ამაღლობელი დააპატიმრეს.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, რომელიც მზია ამაღლობელმა 2001 წელს დააფუძნა, მიიჩნევს, რომ ის არის რუსული რეჟიმის სინდისის პატიმარი, არ აპირებს შეგუებას, ითხოვს მის დაუყოვნებლივ გათავისუფლებას და აგრძელებს ბრძოლას სიტყვის თავისუფლებისთვის.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgian Dream responds to the European Commission’s 2025 Enlargement Report, which ranks Georgia as the candidate country with the most negative assessment among the ten candidate countries.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it says the European Commission’s critical evaluation is unfounded and “used for yet another round of political speculation.”

It is regrettable that the Commission’s report is biased with regard to Georgia when assessing a range of events. However, this is not surprising given the persistent silence of the EU institutions with regard to events that took place in Tbilisi during the municipal elections held on 4 October 2025, to recognize the assault on the state institutions of Georgia and violence used by protesters. Moreover, the joint statement by HRVP Kaja Kallas and Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos creates grounds for misleading interpretations.

As is well known, the Commission’s report reflects the progress achieved based on contributions submitted by the candidate country, as well as the on work carried out within the dialogue formats established under the Association Agreement signed with the EU.

It must be noted that, based on the European Council conclusions of 27 June 2024, the EU, on the pretext of suspending political dialogue with Georgia, refused to hold any single meeting envisaged in the Association Agreement at any level during the past year. Moreover, it refused officially to proceed with the assessment of Georgia’s progress based on its Economic Reform Programme, submitted in line with the methodology developed for candidate/potential candidate countries.

Against the background of improving Georgia’s positioning in various global indexes, including in terms of government integrity, bureaucracy and fight against corruption, well-functioning government, as well as evident stable macroeconomic environment and high economic growth, serious questions arise regarding objectivity of assessments given in the Commission’s report“.

The ministry claims that it is not the policies of Georgian Dream, which fail to meet obligations and the recommendations of Western partners, that harm Georgia–EU relations, but rather the EU institutions themselves, which criticize the party for democratic backsliding.

According to the European Commission’s 2025 Enlargement Report, Georgia’s candidate status exists only in name.

“Georgia has experienced serious democratic backsliding, with a rapid erosion of the rule of law and fundamental rights being severely restricted. The systemic and systematic repressive actions of the authorities, including legislation curtailing civic space and fundamental rights, the functioning of independent media and targeting LGBTIQ persons, excessive use of force in full impunity by the law enforcement authorities and hostile rhetoric against the EU, are in stark contrast with EU values and the actions expected from an EU candidate country.” 

 

Georgia Called ‘Candidate Country in Name Only’ in EU Annual Enlargement Package

გადაბეჭდვის წესი

„ქართულმა ოცნებამ" მიიღო რუსული კანონი, მოქალაქეების საყოველთაო პროტესტის მიუხედავად. ანალოგიურმა კანონმა რუსეთში გააქრო ყველა დემოკრატიული ინსტიტუტი და გაამყარა დიქტატურა.
ბათუმელები/ნეტგაზეთი, როგორც დამოუკიდებელი და გავლენებისგან თავისუფალი მედიასაშუალება, არ აპირებს დაემორჩილოს ამ ანტიკონსტიტუციურ, ანტიდემოკრატიულ კანონს და დარეგისტრირდეს უცხოური გავლენის გამჭვირვალობის რეესტრში. ჩვენ კვლავაც ვაგრძელებთ მოქალაქეების ინფორმირებას.
ასევე:
Georgia Called ‘Candidate Country in Name Only’ in EU Annual Enlargement Package
Georgia Called ‘Candidate Country in Name Only’ in EU Annual Enlargement Package
21 Individuals Charged in Case Involving Embezzlement of Rural Development Agency Grants
21 Individuals Charged in Case Involving Embezzlement of Rural Development Agency Grants
“For Georgia” Party to Take Up Parliamentary Mandates
“For Georgia” Party to Take Up Parliamentary Mandates
Garibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze – Former Officials’ Homes Raided: Electronic Devices, Documents, and Large Sums of Cash Seized
Garibashvili, Liluashvili, Partskhaladze – Former Officials’ Homes Raided: Electronic Devices, Documents, and Large Sums of Cash Seized

ახალი მონაცემები რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგებზე ომში – 24 ოქტომბერი

120 სამხედრო შეტაკება ერთ დღეში – უკრაინის გენშტაბის ბოლო ცნობები ომზე

რუსეთის და უკრაინის სამხედრო დანაკარგები ომში – 10 აგვისტო

Georgian Dream’s Foreign Ministry Questions Objectivity of European Commission Enlargement Report 04.11.2025
Georgian Dream’s Foreign Ministry Questions Objectivity of European Commission Enlargement Report
Georgia Called ‘Candidate Country in Name Only’ in EU Annual Enlargement Package 04.11.2025
Georgia Called ‘Candidate Country in Name Only’ in EU Annual Enlargement Package
„ივანიშვილის ჭიშკართან ღამეც გავათენე“ – შშმ ქალი ხელვაჩაურიდან 04.11.2025
„ივანიშვილის ჭიშკართან ღამეც გავათენე“ – შშმ ქალი ხელვაჩაურიდან
რა იცვლება კობახიძის ჩინეთში ვიზიტით? – ინტერვიუ 04.11.2025
რა იცვლება კობახიძის ჩინეთში ვიზიტით? – ინტერვიუ
ჟურნალისტი აფგან სადიგოვი 275 ათასი ლარით დააჯარიმეს რუსთაველის გადაკეტვის საბაბით 04.11.2025
ჟურნალისტი აფგან სადიგოვი 275 ათასი ლარით დააჯარიმეს რუსთაველის გადაკეტვის საბაბით
დააკავეს 73 წლის კაცი, რომელსაც არასრულწლოვანის გაუპატიურება ედება ბრალად 04.11.2025
დააკავეს 73 წლის კაცი, რომელსაც არასრულწლოვანის გაუპატიურება ედება ბრალად