Unprecedented Turbidity Threatens the Black Sea and Adjara’s River Ecosystems

On September 20–21, the Black Sea coastline of Adjara experienced an unprecedented surge in water turbidity, signaling a severe ecological crisis. According to marine biologist and ecologist Archil Guchmanidze, measurements taken with specialized instruments showed turbidity levels of 2,650 NTU — a level never before recorded in the Black Sea. For context, anything above 50 NTU is already lethal for many marine organisms.

“This is catastrophic,” Guchmanidze explains. “Our rivers no longer fulfill their natural role. Reckless sand and gravel extraction occurs everywhere, in any quantity, and rivers now flow where they shouldn’t, washing away shores they should not touch. Deltas, estuaries, and lower river reaches have lost their marsh forests and accumulation zones. Without these natural barriers, sediments flow directly into the sea, and the Black Sea distributes them back onto our beaches.”

Guchmanidze emphasizes that this is not just about muddy water: “This turbidity is not simply a change in water color. It represents a massive negative impact on the coastal ecosystem. Filter feeders, mollusks, benthic organisms, and crustaceans are extremely vulnerable because they cannot survive in such an environment. Some of them have likely already died. And no one is measuring or monitoring this.”

The biologist warns of the long-term consequences: “If this continues, we will kill the rivers, we will kill the sea, no one will bathe in the mud, tourism will disappear, and then what is the point of all this construction? Economic interests cannot come at the expense of ecological collapse.”

According to Guchmanidze, the problem starts upstream: “All of this begins in the rivers. What is washed up on the shore is not marine sediment; it’s riverine material brought into the sea. Our rivers are being stripped bare. Sand and gravel are taken recklessly, without thought for environmental consequences. The natural sediment barriers between river water and the seabed are gone, and the rivers are now eroding soil and substrate that should remain intact.”

The lack of governance exacerbates the crisis: “No government agency is studying this, no one is interested. There are no ichthyological, hydrological, or hydrogeological assessments. We are not evaluating the impact of this on the river ecosystem or the sea. Meanwhile, construction continues because tourism drives demand for sand and gravel. But if we do not stop, this will destroy both the rivers and the sea, and tourism itself will vanish.”

Guchmanidze also criticizes attempts to downplay the issue: “Tomorrow, some will claim that the sea is in perfect condition, that all parameters are normal, that it’s cleaner than ever. However, the truth is that no city in western Georgia has a functioning sewage treatment plant. Most of Batumi isn’t even sewered. Wastewater flows directly into the sea without treatment. This is a classic example of prioritizing economic interests over environmental responsibility.”

He adds a sobering perspective: “We must find a balance between economic development and ecology. If we fail, improper development will destroy ecosystems, and a dead ecosystem will, in turn, halt economic growth. What we saw yesterday is a textbook example of that balance being violated. This is not an abstract issue — it’s happening now, with devastating consequences.”



Batumi coastline on September 20–21 during the peak of the Black Sea turbidity event

On September 22, Batumelebi contacted the Adjara Environmental Protection Department for comment. The press office initially promised information but did not respond to phone calls or messages on September 22 or 23. To date, neither the Adjara Environmental Protection Department nor the region’s authorities has issued any statement regarding the sea’s turbidity.