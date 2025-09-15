Another Georgian Opposition Leader, Elene Khoshtaria, Arrested Over Protest Act

Articles in English

15.09.2025 •
Opposition politician Elene Khoshtaria, leader of Droa party and a member of the Coalition for Change, has been arrested after writing “Russian Dream” on Kakha Kaladze’s election banner on Melikishvili Street, Tbilisi.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the investigation was launched following a complaint from the ruling Georgian Dream party, citing Article 187 of the Criminal Code on property damage or destruction. The offense carries penalties ranging from a fine to up to five years in prison.

Khoshtaria also shared a photo of the banner on social media with the inscription “Russian” and the caption: “Solidarity with Megi.” The message referred to 23-year-old student Megi Diasamidze, who faces criminal charges for allegedly damaging Kaladze’s banner by spray-painting “Russian Dream” on it. She was released on 2,000 GEL bail, with her next hearing scheduled for October 28.

At the same time, Georgian Dream activists Zaza Mamaladze and Irakli Buachidze, who had assaulted protesters, were released without facing any responsibility.

GD Supporters Attack Citizens and Police — Only Two Arrested, And a Pro-European Activist for “Russian Dream” Graffiti

