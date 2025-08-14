“A Slap for Everyone, Starting with Bidzina Ivanishvili” — Poet Zviad Ratiani Remanded in Pretrial Detention

At today’s hearing, the court reviewed a motion to reconsider the preventive measure in the case of poet Zviad Ratiani. The defense sought his release on 10,000 GEL bail, while the prosecution requested he remain in custody. Judge Lela Kalichenko sided with the prosecution, ruling to keep Ratiani in pretrial detention.

“It was the least painful, minimally painful symbolic act,” — this is how poet Zviad Ratiani explained slapping a police officer.

According to Ratiani, “it was a slap for everyone — starting with Bidzina Ivanishvili — who is responsible for the injustice that exists in Georgia today”.

“I don’t think what I did and why I did it needs much explanation, and whatever needs to be said, I will save for my closing statement. My lawyer mentioned its symbolic nature. Yes, of course, it was the least painful, minimally painful symbolic act, the most generalized one… Every violent police officer, every representative of the government and the judiciary who is involved in this injustice should take it personally. It’s not in my nature to cause pain. Starting with Bidzina Ivanishvili, this was a slap for everyone,” — Ratiani said.

During the court hearing, Ratiani saw a court marshal involved in the case of Nino Datashvili and said that his inspiration came from Mzia Amaghlobeli and Nino Datashvili.

Zviad Ratiani was arrested on June 23 near the Parliament building.

The Prosecutor’s Office has charged him under Article 353¹ of the Criminal Code, which refers to attacking a police officer. If found guilty, the poet faces between four and seven years in prison. On June 25, Judge Arsen Kalatozishvili ordered two months of pretrial detention.

The substantive hearing of Zviad Ratiani’s case will begin in August — the first session is scheduled for August 27 at 12:00.

What is Happening in Georgia

In late fall 2024 and the beginning of winter, massive daily protests erupted across Georgia. The demonstrations were sparked by the ruling Georgian Dream party’s November 28 announcement to “postpone” the country’s EU integration bid until the end of 2028.

By that time, the ruling party had already been accused of massive electoral fraud during the October 26, 2024 parliamentary elections and of unconstitutionally forming a parliament boycotted by all opposition parties. The one-party parliament then proceeded to elect the government and appoint the president — all widely regarded as Georgian Dream-appointed, underscoring their perceived illegitimacy.

The protests, often referred to as the “Georgia Protests,” were met with violent crackdowns. Numerous journalists and citizens sustained physical injuries, and hundreds reported inhumane treatment at the hands of police and in detention, including cases amounting to torture. Journalists were attacked by uniformed, unidentified law enforcement officers during live broadcasts — none of which have been investigated.

Amidst police impunity and tightening repressive legislation, over 60 people have been jailed on criminal charges widely viewed as trumped-up and politically motivated attempts to silence dissent.

Since the late spring of 2025, eight opposition leaders were jailed for refusing to participate in a parliamentary commission purportedly formed to investigate crimes committed by the previous government, which left office in 2012. This commission has been widely criticized as a tool aimed at banning opposition parties. Notably, most opposition leaders summoned had never held high-ranking positions during the previous government’s rule, reinforcing suspicions that the commission’s true goal is to suppress the current opposition rather than investigate past crimes.

One of the main opposition figures, Giorgi Gakharia — who previously served as Interior Minister and Prime Minister under Georgian Dream — has been abroad “on an international business trip” since June, 2025. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway into his role in opening a checkpoint during his tenure as Interior Minister. The investigation involves criminal charges including sabotage, attempted sabotage under aggravating circumstances, aiding hostile activities on behalf of a foreign organization or one under foreign control, and mobilizing funds for actions directed against Georgia’s constitutional order and national security.

These are serious charges that carry potential prison sentences ranging from 7 to 15 years.

As trials of prisoners of conscience arrested during the pro-European protests continue, by August 12, eight individuals have been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment — all of whom pleaded not guilty. Among them is Mzia Amaglobeli, sentenced to two years in prison, making her the first female journalist to become a prisoner of conscience since Georgia regained its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Two defendants pleaded guilty and sought plea deals but were nonetheless convicted and sentenced to prison without leniency. Only one defendant was acquitted and released in the courtroom.