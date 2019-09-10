The Georgian Lebanese Chamber of Commerce welcomes a group of field professionals from Lebanon in Batumi





In the context of strengthening the bonds between Lebanon and Georgia on cultural, societal, educational, economical and touristical levels, the Georgian Lebanese Chamber of Commerce took the initiative of offering a fully sponsored business training and touristic week, from August 18 till August 25, 2019, for a group of Lebanese managers and professionals from different fields of business and professions.

The initiative was taken by H.E Dr. Anestass El Murr, Honorary Consul of Lebanon in Georgia / President of the Georgian Lebanese Chamber of Commerce, with the full sponsorship of Dr. Nabih Tohme, an international Lebanese businessman and Head of the Chamber in Batumi.

The support from the Georgian side was amazing. Mr. Zurab Garuchava, Legal and Management Consultant and C.E.O of Hoshbau for Real Estate in Batumi, strongly supported H.E Consul El Murr and offered both his personal and company assistance.

Mrs. Nona Baramia, head of Aldagi insurance company in Batumi, visited the trainees as a guest speaker and offered nice gifts for them.

Mr. David Ebralidze, Manager of Poti Free Zone made a very nice presentation and offered his assistance and support.

Ms. Diana Khomeriki, represented the Georgian Chamber of Commerce, and made a very nice presentation about business research methods.

Professor Sam Sade, a Lebanese American lecturer, gave amazing courses in Finance and Economics, while Doctor Marie Ange Khayat dazzled the trainees with an excellent presentation about the basics of marketing. Dr. Stepan Avagyan from Armenia, C.E.O of Global Consultant group and GB technology treated the topics of leadership and management while Ms. Maria Armena Gedeonian gave deep insights about business research.

Advisors to the president, Ms. Randa Badr, Mr. Dal Hitti and Mr. Mtanous Loutfi, also played an important role in the promotion and the organization of the event.

At the end, H.E Consul El Murr thanked both Georgian and Lebanese sides, for their support, and thanked Dr. Nabih Tohme, the sponsor, and joined the stage with him to offer all participants their certificates of participation.

The event was strongly welcomed in Georgia and most visitors loved Batumi and expressed their wish to visit again to invest and do business in Georgia.

ქართულ-ლიბანურმა სავაჭრო პალატამ ლიბანიდან ოც წამყვან სპეციალისტს უმასპინძლა ბათუმში

საქართველოს სავაჭრო პალატას ბიზნესკვირეულზე წარადგენდა დიანა ხომერიკი, მისი მოხსენება ბიზნესკვლევების მეთოდებს ეხებოდა.

ლიბანური წარმოშობის ამერიკელმა პროფესორმა სემ სადმა ეკონომიკისა და ფინანსების მოკლე კურსი წაიკითხა ტრენინგებზე, მარია ენჯ ჰაიატმა კი მარკეტინგის საფუძვლებზე ისაუბრა საინტერესოდ.

კომპანია Global Consultant-ისა და GB technology-ს ხელმძღვანელმა, სტეფან ავაგიანმა სომხეთიდან, განიხილა ბიზნესლიდერობისა და მართვის სპეციფიკის საკითხები, მარია არმენა გედეონიანმა კი ბიზნესკვლევების სიღრმისეულ საკითხებზე გაამახვილა ყურადღება.

ღონისძიების საორგანიზაციო საკითხების მოგვარებაში დიდი წვლილი შეიტანეს ლიბანის საპატიო კონსულისა და ქართულ-ლიბანური სავაჭრო პალატის პრეზიდენტის ანესტას ელ-მურის მრჩევლებმა: რენდა ბადრმა, დალ ჰიტმა და მტანუს ლოუთფიმ.

ღონისძიების დასასრულს კონსულმა ელ მურიმ მადლობა გადაუხადა როგორც ლიბანურ, ასევე ქართულ მხარეს მონაწილეობისა და მხარდაჭერისთვის, სპონსორს ნაბი ტომს, მასთან ერთად ლიბანის საპატიო კონსულმა კვირეულის მონაწილეებს სერტიფიკატები გადასცა.

ბიზნესკვირეული საქართველოში ნაყოფიერი და მნიშვნელოვანი აღმოჩნდა. ტრენინგ-სემინარების მონაწილეთა უმრავლესობამ შეიყვარა ბათუმი, დაგეგმეს კიდევ არაერთხელ სტუმრობა საქართველოში და რაც მთავარია ბიზნესმენებს გაუჩნდათ ქვეყანაში ინვესტირების, ბიზნესსაქმიანობის დაწყების სურვილი.