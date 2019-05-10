რა სახით აღსდგება პარიზის ღვთისმშობლის ტაძარი – 13 ვარიანტი

2019 წლის 15 აპრილს პარიზის ღვთისმშობლის ტაძარში გაჩენილი ხანძრის შემდეგ გადარჩა ტაძრის სახურავის ერთი მესამედი. დაიწვა შპილი და ნაწილობრივ დაზიანდა ტაძრის ინტერიერი.
2019 წლის 22 აპრილის მონაცემებით, ნოტრ-დამის აღსადგენად დაარსებულ საქველმოქმედო ფონდში უკვე 1 მილიარდზე მეტი ევრო იყო ჩარიცხული.
17 აპრილს ცნობილი გახდა, რომ საფრანგეთი საერთაშორისო კონკურსს გამოაცხადებს არქიტექტორებისთვის ძეგლის სრულად აღდგენაზე. ქვეყნის პრემიერ-მინისტრის, ედუარდ ფილიპის განცხადებით, საფრანგეთის ხელისუფლება უპირატესობას მიანიჭებს ახალ ხედვას, რაც მორგებული იქნება ტაძრის პირვანდელ ფორმასთან და ამავე დროს ასახავს თანამედროვე ეპოქასაც.
პრემიერ-მინისტრის ამ განცხადებამ კონკურსში ჩართვის მოსურნე არქიტექტორებს ყველაზე თამამი და უცნაური ინტერპრეტაციების შესაძლებლობა მისცა, მათგან ზოგ ვარიანტს დადებითი გამოხმაურება აქვს, ზოგს კი ყველა იწუნებს.
1.
View this post on Instagram
Miysis | A Tribute to Notre Dame | 3ds Max + V-Ray @miysis_3d #3d #3dsmax #render #rendering #archviz #visualization #architecturalvisualization #architecture #archiviz #3dart #3dartist #cgarchitect #renderlovers #instarender #allofrenders #arquitectura #whatarender #vray #vrayrender #cgartist #cgartistlab #3dmodeling #renderbox #design #3drenders #chaosgroup #notredame #paris
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
View this post on Instagram
“La Couronne Divine” @yuriytitarev Our proposal for the restoration of the Cathedral of Notre Dame is to use a single element that has the best, stained glass (vitrail). The greatest Gothic feature, using materials of the latest technology.
All the cover is made in stained glass, including the tower, with transparency to the inner side, through the opening of the vaults, leaving only the structures of flying buttresses.
In Gothic the stained glass signifies the connection of the earth to the sky, and inside the cathedral the natural illumination multiplies in colors through the colorful stained glass filter.
At night, the interior lighting becomes a grand backlit cover.
A single element used, stained glass. No new architectural features, no intervention elements (redesign), no ego, no artistic aspirations.
The material specified for this stained glass is made of a high-tech glass produced by a renowned and traditional French factory. The glasses have sun protection, without changing the desired aesthetic.
The windows offer greater thermal comfort inside the Cathedral, greater natural light, reduces external noise, makes the internal environment quieteproject #lacouronnedivine @notredamedeparis @pontifex_es @alexandre_fantozzi @carvalho.juf @aj6studio @architizer @adesignersmind @architecture_hunter @designboom @wallpapermag @archdaily @architecturenow @arch.design.daily @archello @notredame @saintgobaingroup @saintgobainbrasil @saintgobainglassbrasil
@lilysafra @editoramonolito @carolinedemaigret
@antoniospadaro @parisfutur @wazou_75
@seemyparis @vivreparis @labnf @vogueparis
@glamurama @joycepascowitch @gnt @ad_magazine @thecoolhunter_ @time @babaktafreshi @designmilk @artbasel @artsytecture @instadaconexao @fernandoguerra
@parisenespanol #notredame #notredameparis #paris#france #aj6 #aj6studio #morewithless #maiscommenos #vitral #stainedglass #vitrail #arquitetura #architecture #architettura #saintgobain #saintgobainbr #glass #verre #lilysafra #restauration #notredesign #restoration #fantozzi #design #designer #iluminationdesign #stainedglasswindows #manhattanconexion #parisjetaime
წყარო: boredpanda