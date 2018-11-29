გულშემატკივრების 15 ილუსტრაცია „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელის ხსოვნის საპატივცემულოდ

ცნობილი ანიმაციური სერიალის, „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელი სტივენ ჰილენბურგი 57 წლის ასაკში გარდაიცვალა. „გარდიანის“ ცნობით, ანიმატორი, მწერალი და პროდიუსერი ამიოტროფულ გვერდით სკლეროზს ებრძოდა, რის შესახებაც მან გასული წლის მარტში განაცხადა.

„სპანჯბობი“ რომელიც 1999 წელს გავიდა ეთერში, გლობალურ ჰიტად იქცა და 60-ზე მეტ ენაზე, მათ შორის, ქართულადაც ითარგმნა.

ნახეთ, როგორ გამოემშვიდობნენ სტივენ ჰილენბურგს სხვა არტისტები და გულშემატივრები:

