გულშემატკივრების 15 ილუსტრაცია „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელის ხსოვნის საპატივცემულოდ

ცნობილი ანიმაციური სერიალის, „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელი სტივენ ჰილენბურგი 57 წლის ასაკში გარდაიცვალა. „გარდიანის“ ცნობით, ანიმატორი, მწერალი და პროდიუსერი ამიოტროფულ გვერდით სკლეროზს ებრძოდა, რის შესახებაც მან გასული წლის მარტში განაცხადა.
„სპანჯბობი“ რომელიც 1999 წელს გავიდა ეთერში, გლობალურ ჰიტად იქცა და 60-ზე მეტ ენაზე, მათ შორის, ქართულადაც ითარგმნა.
ნახეთ, როგორ გამოემშვიდობნენ სტივენ ჰილენბურგს სხვა არტისტები და გულშემატივრები:
5. „მადლობა იმ შოუს შექმნისთვის, რომელმაც გადამარჩინა თინეიჯერობის საშინელ წლებში“
Thank you for creating a show that saved me from those terrible teenage years and inspired me to always embrace my cartoony style. Thank you 🖤 #RIPStephenHillenburg #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/NaL6wkKsG7
SpongeBob made me so bright, made me so happy. You have brighten my childhood and adulthood, I still watch and love SpongeBob till now. ❤️
May you have rest in peace, Stephan Hillenburg.🌹#Stephenhillenburg #rip #spongebob #SpongeBobSquarepants pic.twitter.com/i2vReo1Yxt
7. წარწერა ვიტრინაზე: „დღეს დაკეტილია. ოჯახი გლოვობს.“
#StephenHillenburg was a real inspiration for me. He took a goofy idea and turned it into one of the greatest cartoons in animation history.#RIPStephenHillenburg pic.twitter.com/snljgdfdSo
8. „ბიკინი ბოთომში სევდიანი დღეა…“
It’s a sad day in Bikini Bottom, but tomorrow will be an awesome day at the Krusty Krab. Thanks for so many good times, #StephenHillenburg. Made in #Procreate in Ipad Pro + Apple Pencil ⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓⚓ #spongebob #illustration #illustragram #instaart #artstagram #artofinstagram
9. „საზღვაო ბიოლოგი, რომელიც მულტიპლიკატორობამ გაიტაცა…“
–Are you ready, Kids to say Good bye, Stephen? I said, are you ready? #stephenhillenburg – морской биолог, который увлекался мультипликаторством, создал неповторимо комичный и веселый сериал #spongebob 💛 скрестив свои знания и хобби – вы получаете счастливую жизнь в деле всей своей жизни 🐙 прекрасное наследство, спасибо за серии, диалоги, которых я знаю наизусть! И даже в возрасте 26 лет плакала когда пропала Гэри 🐌 моё коралловое сердечко, навсегда тебе Стивен Х. #rip#skull#art#mimiilnitskaya#illustration
10. „იქნებ სპანჯბობი ახლა სტივენ ჰილენბურგთან ერთად ერთობა..“
#SpongeBobSquarepants maybe is having fun with #StephenHillenburg now… it´s nice think in that 💛 pic.twitter.com/zywbAY7DB8
11. „ეძღვნება ჩვენს აღზრდაზე უდიდესი გავლენის მომხდენს…“
Thanks, everyone for sharing this so much! I got to tattoo it not long after I posted it 🖤 it’s dedicated to the creator of the greatest influence of our upbringing 😬, and I’m pretty sure the inventor of electricity 🤷♀️, #stephenhillenburg 🖤 Don’t forget that he helped create Rocko’s Modern Life! He was also a marine biologist 🖤
Why are you leaving us so soon? RIP Stephen Hillenburg (1961-2018) . @nickelodeon . feel free to share/repost my arts, but please credit me or tag me as well 😊 . #art #artwork #artist #draw #drawing #paint #painting #sketch #sketches #illustrate #illustration #digitalart #digitalpainting #sketchbook #medibangpaint #spongebob #stephenhillenburg #stephenhillenburgdeath
Thank you so much Mr.Hillenburg, You Made my childhood colourfull and funny, I Hope Spongebob Squarepants is never die, too Thanks a lot, Rest In Peace ✌️🙏👋 . . . #spongebobsquarepants #spongebobindonesia #stephenhillenburg #spongebob #patrick #squidward #mrcrab #sandy #plankton #mermaidman #barnacleboy #gary #mrspuff #larry #manray #thedirtybubble #stanleysquarepants #jack #squillamfancyson #thehashslingingslasher #krustykrab #cumbucket #lfl #fff #lff #ffl #likeforlike #likeforfollow #followforlike #followforfollow
15. “მადლობა…”
