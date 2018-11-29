კულტურა, სიახლეები
- 29.11.2018

გულშემატკივრების 15 ილუსტრაცია „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელის ხსოვნის საპატივცემულოდ

ცნობილი ანიმაციური სერიალის, „სპანჯბობის“ შემქმნელი სტივენ ჰილენბურგი 57 წლის ასაკში გარდაიცვალა. „გარდიანის“ ცნობით, ანიმატორი, მწერალი და პროდიუსერი ამიოტროფულ გვერდით სკლეროზს ებრძოდა, რის შესახებაც მან გასული წლის მარტში განაცხადა.

„სპანჯბობი“  რომელიც 1999 წელს გავიდა ეთერში, გლობალურ ჰიტად იქცა და 60-ზე მეტ ენაზე, მათ შორის, ქართულადაც ითარგმნა.

ნახეთ, როგორ გამოემშვიდობნენ სტივენ ჰილენბურგს სხვა არტისტები და გულშემატივრები:

1.

Andrew Sings Holiday Blues

 

2.

balladbun.tumblr.com

3.

lousysharkbutt.tumblr.com

4.

sweet Paul Blart it’s taplemaster’s art

 

5. „მადლობა იმ შოუს შექმნისთვის, რომელმაც გადამარჩინა თინეიჯერობის საშინელ წლებში“

6.

7. წარწერა ვიტრინაზე: „დღეს დაკეტილია. ოჯახი გლოვობს.“

8. „ბიკინი ბოთომში სევდიანი დღეა…“

9. „საზღვაო ბიოლოგი, რომელიც მულტიპლიკატორობამ გაიტაცა…“

 

View this post on Instagram

 

–Are you ready, Kids to say Good bye, Stephen? I said, are you ready? #stephenhillenburg – морской биолог, который увлекался мультипликаторством, создал неповторимо комичный и веселый сериал #spongebob 💛 скрестив свои знания и хобби – вы получаете счастливую жизнь в деле всей своей жизни 🐙 прекрасное наследство, спасибо за серии, диалоги, которых я знаю наизусть! И даже в возрасте 26 лет плакала когда пропала Гэри 🐌 моё коралловое сердечко, навсегда тебе Стивен Х. #rip#skull#art#mimiilnitskaya#illustration

A post shared by Mimi ilnitskaya 🖤 (@milky_name) on

10. „იქნებ სპანჯბობი ახლა სტივენ ჰილენბურგთან ერთად ერთობა..“

11. „ეძღვნება ჩვენს აღზრდაზე უდიდესი გავლენის მომხდენს…“

12.

13.

pardopardo.tumblr.com

14.

15. “მადლობა…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

😢 #stephenhillenburg

A post shared by Chuckylandia (@chucky.333.21) on

 

ამავე თემაზე:

“სპანჯბობის” შემქმნელი 57 წლის ასაკში გარდაიცვალა

ნეტგაზეთის მასალების სხვა გამოცემებში გადაბეჭდვის წესი


ავტორი
ია ფრანგიშვილი არის გაზეთ "ბათუმელების" რეპორტიორი 2014 წლიდან

ამავე თემაზე

კომენტარები სტატიაზე